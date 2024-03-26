Ukrnafta Boosts Oil, Gas Production In Feb 2024

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Last month Ukrnafta PJSC produced 110.3 thousand tonnes of oil and 92.1 million cubic meters of natural gas, which is 0.09% and 10.7% respectively higher compared to February 2023.

The relevant statement was made by the company's press service , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“In February 2024, Ukrnafta PJSC produced 110.3 thousand tonnes of oil and 92.1 million cubic meters of natural gas, having exceeded the production volumes during the same period last year. In February 2023, the company produced 110.2 thousand tonnes of oil and 83.2 million cubic meters of natural gas,” the report states.

At the same time, Ukrnafta PJSC continues efforts to drill new wells, implement production stimulation measures and upgrade obsolete equipment in compliance with the API standards.

A reminder that Ukrnafta PJSC produced 1.41 million tonnes of oil and condensate and 1.1 billion cubic meters of natural gas in 2023, which is 3% and 6% respectively higher compared to 2022.

Photo: Ukrnafta