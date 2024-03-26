Kazakhstan, US Discuss Collaboration On Energy And Mineral Exploration

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meetingwith US Senator Steve Daines, where an exchange of views took placeon issues of trade and economic cooperation, Azernews eports.

Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan pays great attention to attractinginvestment, liberalizing the economy, and developing industry.

According to him, major areas of bilateral cooperation includeenergy, mineral exploration and processing, infrastructuredevelopment, and so on.

The interlocutors paid special attention to the topic ofinternational and regional security.

In this regard, Tokayev pointed out that Kazakhstan was one ofthe first in the world to strongly condemn the brutal terroristattack in Russia and express solidarity with Russia. In Tokayev'sview, in the fight against terrorism, all countries, despite thecontradictions in their relationships with each other, must joinforces within the framework of a large-scale internationalcoalition.

"Kazakhstan is ready to make its contribution to this necessarycause," he said.

Meanwhile, the US is one of Kazakhstan's major trading partners, the volume of trade turnover between Kazakhstan and the USamounted to $4.051 billion in 2023. The volume of trade turnoverincreased by 32.7 percent compared to the same period in 2022($3.053 billion).

At the same time, in the structure of trade turnover, exports tothe US for the above period amounted to $1.509 billion, which is30.1 percent more than from January through December 2022 ($1.152billion).

In addition, imports from the US from January through December2023 increased by 33.7 percent and amounted to $2.541 billion. In2022, imports amounted to $1.9 billion.