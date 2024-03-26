UNRWA: EUR 45 Million In New Contributions From Germany For Services To Palestine Refugees

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) AMMAN/ PNN/

UNRWA welcomes an announcement by the Government of Germany that it is providing EUR 45 million in new contributions to the Agency's work in Jordan, Lebanon, Syria and the West Bank.

“With these new contributions, Germany is now our top donor, something I am deeply grateful for. Germany's solidarity with UNRWA is a proof of its commitment to contributing to the human development of Palestine Refugees, and to their right to a dignified life,” said UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini.

The new funds include EUR 15 million to support essential health and education services to Palestine Refugees in Jordan and Lebanon, and EUR 7 million for cash-for-work activities for Palestine Refugees in Lebanon, both from the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ). In addition, they will include EUR 23 million for emergency cash assistance to Palestine Refugees in Jordan, Lebanon, and Syria, and for general food assistance in the West Bank, from the Federal Foreign Office.

Additional support by Germany to UNRWA, namely for its operations in the Gaza Strip, will depend on the progress of an ongoing investigation by the UN Office of Internal Oversight Services into allegations made by the Israeli Authorities against 12 of UNRWA's 30,000 staff, as well as on the results and recommendations of a separate Independent Review of the Agency.

Germany has been a dedicated supporter of UNRWA since 1952 and is the Agency's second largest donor globally, with a total of EUR 197 million provided in 2023.

In 2023, Germany was the largest donor for emergency food aid in Gaza with a total of EUR 81 million as well as the largest contributor to the Emergency Appeal for Syria, with EUR 30 million.

With the new contributions announced by BMZ and the Federal Foreign Office, Germany's total support for UNRWA will reach EUR 48 million so far for 2024.

Germany has been a member of the UNRWA Advisory Commission since 2005.

