Police Attaches Vehicle Bought From Drug Trafficking In North Kashmir's Baramulla

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir Police in Baramulla on Tuesday attached a vehicle bought from money earned from alleged drug trafficking activity.
“Continuing its action against drug peddlers, Police in Baramulla attached vehicle (Swift) bearing registration number JK01M-7247 worth lacs belonging to notorious drug peddler namely Ashiq Illahi Parray son of Ab Razaq resident of Lawaypora Shalteng Srinagar,” said a statementADVERTISEMENT
According to a statement, the action was taken under sections 68-E read with 68-F (1) of NDPS Act of 1985 & were linked with case FIR No. 368/2023 u/s 8/21-29 NDPS Act of PS Pattan.
“The property was identified as illegally acquired property during the course of investigation/enquiry conducted by Police. The property was prima facie acquired from illicit trafficking in Narcotic drug and Psychotropic substances by the drug peddler,” the statement reads.
"This operation reaffirms the commitment of Police to combat the drug menace. Local people of the area hailed the initiative
of
of Police."
|
