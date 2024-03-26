Kodak Alaris Welcomes GLOBAL SERVICE & SOLUTION As Authorized Service Provider In Algeria

(MENAFN- Mid-East) DUBAI, UAE– Kodak Alaris, a globally recognized leader in digital

imaging solutions and services, proudly announces the signing of an Authorized Service

Provider (ASP) agreement with GLOBAL SERVICE & SOLUTION, an esteemed service

provider, incorporated and registered in Algeria. This strategic partnership further

strengthens Kodak Alaris' commitment to providing exceptional service and support to its customers in the region.

Under this agreement, GLOBAL SERVICE & SOLUTION will serve as an authorized

provider of maintenance, repair, and support services for Kodak Alaris' comprehensive portfolio of information capture and intelligent document processing solutions. With a deep understanding of the local market and a dedication to customer satisfaction,GLOBAL SERVICE & SOLUTION is poised to deliver unparalleled service quality and efficiency to Kodak Alaris customers across Algeria.

Together with GLOBAL SERVICE & SOLUTION, we are excited to expand our service

capabilities in Algeria,said Elias Mouchantaf, General Manager, MEITA & region, Kodak Alaris expertise and commitment to excellence align perfectly with our values,

ensuring that our customers receive the highest level of support for their document

capture solutions.

This partnership marks a significant milestone for both companies, as they join forces to

enhance the accessibility and reliability of Kodak Alaris' products and services in Algeria.

Through this collaboration, customers can expect expedited response times, enhanced

technical expertise, and a seamless service experience.

Together with Kodak Alaris, we are dedicated to providing best-in-class service to our

customers in Algeria,said Sidahmed Hadjersi, General Manager of GLOBAL SERVICE

& SOLUTION. By combining our local insights with Kodak Alaris' industry-leading

technology, we aim to exceed customer expectations and drive mutual success in the

region.

Kodak Alaris remains committed to delivering innovative document processing and

information management solutions and exceptional service to customers worldwide. The

partnership with GLOBAL SERVICE & SOLUTION represents a significant step forward

in fulfilling this commitment and underscores Kodak Alaris' continuous efforts to

empower businesses and individuals through cutting-edge innovative solutions.

About Kodak Alaris:

Kodak Alaris is a leading provider of information capture and intelligent document

processing solutions that simplify business processes. We exist to help the world make

sense of information with smart, connected solutions powered by decades of image

science innovation. Our award-winning software, scanners, and professional services

are available worldwide and through our network of channel partners.