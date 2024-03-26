DARPA Moon Train Heralds Heated Race For Lunar Supremacy

The moon could also serve as a base for deploying weapons and spacecraft without being easily detected by conventional space tracking methods. These purposes could include the deployment of weapons designed to track and destroy satellites and spacecraft in orbit.

Along those lines, Bender says the US Space Force aims to develop technologies for enhanced sensing capabilities to understand and monitor activities beyond Earth's orbit.

In November 2022, the US Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) awarded Advanced Space LLC a US$72 million contract to demonstrate space situational awareness, detect objects and track them near the moon as part of the Oracle spacecraft program.

The project aims to develop new tech to identify objects that were not previously recognized, detect small or faraway objects, and study spacecraft positioning and navigation in space beyond the geosynchronous orbit up to the moon. This area is known as XGEO, which is ten times farther than the usual operational range of the US Space Force and US Space Command.

The US Space Surveillance Network currently uses a combination of sensors located on Earth and in typical orbits, such as GEO. On the other hand, Oracle's operation will be situated near the Earth-moon Lagrange Point 1, covering a distance of approximately 320,000 kilometers.

Further, the US Air Force reported in December 2023 that the Oracle project consists of two systems, Oracle-M and Oracle-P. Oracle-M is a near-term, low-cost deep space mobility pathfinder to be delivered in mid-2024; Oracle-P is a purpose-built cislunar space situational awareness (SSA) experiment, demonstrating the ability to search for unknown or lost objects and maintain custody of known objects. Delivery is expected in 2026 and a launch is planned for 2027.

Bender points out that the moon can serve as a space outpost, showing the strategic value of holding lunar territory for economic and military purposes.

In January 2022, Asia Times reported that China and Russia have decided to establish a joint moon base earlier than planned, with an expected completion date of 2027. The International Lunar Research Station (ILRS) will consist of different scientific facilities that allow for research experiments, moon exploration, technology verification and observation from the moon.

However, the 2027 date appears to have been delayed. China plans to launch the Chang'e 8 lunar exploration mission in 2028 as the first step in establishing the ILRS, testing technology for using local resources and manufacturing with 3D printing.

Furthermore, Forbes reported this month that China and Russia are considering a joint nuclear power plant on the moon's surface within the next decade, according to Yuri Borisov, general director of Russia's Roscosmos space agency.

The Forbes report notes that the project, intended for lunar settlements, is expected to be completed between 2033 and 2035. The plant's construction will likely be automated, as it must be done without human presence. It also says that nuclear energy is required since modern solar panels won't provide enough electricity.

Forbes also states that NASA and the US Department of Energy are also developing plans to establish a nuclear power plant on the moon in the early 2030s. Bender points out the moon's economic potential, citing DARPA's NOM4D project , which explores in-space manufacturing using materials launched from Earth.