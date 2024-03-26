               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Congratulates Bangladesh


3/26/2024 7:09:57 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry has congratulated Bangladesh onthe occasion of this country's national holiday, Azernews reports.

“Congratulations to Bangladesh and its people on the occasion ofthe National Day! Happy National Day, Bangladesh!” the ministrywrote on X.

