Mubadala Investment Company enters Indian financial sector through partnership with Avance Financial Services

(MENAFN) Mubadala Investment Company, commonly known as Mubadala, has unveiled its latest venture in the Indian financial landscape through its investment in Avance Financial Services Limited, a prominent non-banking financial company (NBFC) based in India. This strategic move signifies Mubadala's foray into the financial services sector within India, particularly focusing on education financing, marking a significant milestone in the company's expansion plans across Asia.



The investment was orchestrated by Mubadala through Avendus PE Investment Advisors Private Limited, leveraging the platform of Avendus Future Leaders' second fund. This financial backing is expected to fortify Avance's market presence within the dynamic education financing sector, prioritizing the delivery of exceptional customer experiences while pursuing sustainable and profitable growth avenues.



For Mubadala, this partnership with Avance represents its inaugural investment in India's financial services domain, specifically targeting education financing. This strategic alignment aligns with Mubadala's overarching objective to amplify its footprint in Asia, with aspirations to double its presence in the region by the year 2030. Avance's position as the second-largest NBFC in India specializing in education finance underscores the strategic significance of this collaboration, offering Mubadala a compelling entry point into India's burgeoning financial services sector.



Over its decade-long trajectory, Avance has played a pivotal role in realizing the academic aspirations of numerous students across India. Moreover, the company's initiatives have significantly contributed to the growth and development of educational institutions by providing essential capital. This investment not only reflects Mubadala's confidence in Avance's capabilities but also underscores its commitment to fostering growth and innovation within India's financial landscape, particularly in sectors vital for societal advancement like education financing.

MENAFN26032024000045015682ID1108021876