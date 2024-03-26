HMC Observes World Optometry Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: To highlight the vital role of optometry in eye care and promote awareness about maintaining good vision, Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) observed World Optometry Day with a public campaign under the theme:“A better vision leads to a better life.”

The objectives of the day observed annually on March 23 included advocating eye health, emphasising the contributions of optometrists, combating vision impairment, educating the public, advocating for optometric services, fostering collaboration, commending achievements, and promoting research and innovation.

Every year, the World Council of Optometry (WCO) celebrates World Optometry Week (March 21-25) and World Optometry Day (23 March) to urge support for colleagues in the field of optometry, and to increase awareness of the role of clinical optometry and the health aspects of optometry around the world.

Through various activities like public campaigns, community engagement, education, and advocacy, the day seeks to improve global eye health outcomes, to create awareness of the importance of the optometry profession around the world, to serve as reminders of optometry services and to remind about the role of clinical optometry globally and locally.

HMC campaign featured different activities such as visual acuity screening to provide free visual acuity tests to assess participants' clarity of vision and identify any potential refractive errors.

Visual function assessment was conducted to evaluate participants' visual function, including depth perception, peripheral vision, and eye movement coordination. Colour vision testing offered color vision screenings to detect color deficiencies or impairments among participants.

Binocular vision examination assessed participants' binocular vision and depth perception abilities while low vision consultation offered consultations and resources for individuals with low vision to help them maximize their remaining vision and improve their quality of life.

Speaking about the campaign, Dr Nabila Al Tamimi, Head of Optometry at HMC and Senior Clinical Scientist stressed that education is key to understanding and managing eye health.“Our campaign provides resources and information about different eye conditions, treatment options, and preventive measures to empower participants to take control of their eye health. We also encouraged follow-up appointments and screenings to monitor eye health, track any changes, and adjust treatments as needed.”