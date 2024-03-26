Minister Kubrakov Expects Latvia's Airbaltic To Be Among First To Re-Enter Ukrainian Market

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The team of the Ukrainian Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Ministry has met with the representatives of Latvia's flag carrier, airBaltic.

The relevant statement was made by the ministry's press service on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The discussion focused on the support of Ukrainian airports during the forced downtime, as well as airBaltic's strategic plans to resume operations in the Ukrainian market after the airspace opens for civilian flights,” the report states.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration, Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Oleksandr Kubrakov expressed hope that Latvia's airBaltic would be among the first to re-enter the Ukrainian market as soon as the security situation allows.

Since 2019, airBaltic has carried more than 300,000 passengers from Ukraine's Boryspil Airport and Lviv Airport. The company offers flights to more than 70 destinations in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa and the Caucasus.

A reminder that Ukraine is starting talks with the U.S. and European market regulators to resume international air services. However, no deadlines have been disclosed yet.

Photo: Ukrainian Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Ministry