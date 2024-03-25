J&K Govt Gears Up For Amarnath Yatra

According to the reports received by news agency-Kashmir News Observer (KNO) although the official announcement of the Amarnath Yatra is pending, discussions during a recent meeting of the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board hinted at a potential commencement date of June 29. The exact date for passenger registration will be unveiled in the coming days.

Traditionally, health certificates issued from March 15 onwards are considered valid for passenger registration. However, last year's registration process commenced in mid-April. The Health Directorate Jammu has submitted the details of nominated doctors to the government, soon to be accessible on the Shrine Board's website.

Districts Kathua and Jammu boast the highest number of designated health centers, including associated hospitals, community health centers (CHC), and district hospitals. The advanced passenger registration process will kick off in designated bank branches within the respective districts.

Apart from facilitating registration, these health centers will provide essential facilities for pilgrims. Additional provisions for accommodations and other necessities will be made available in various locations including Jammu, Ramban, and Srinagar. As preparations gain momentum, the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board is issuing tenders related to the Yatra, focusing on essential tasks such as snow clearance from the holy cave and surrounding tracks. The Yatra is poised to commence shortly after the upcoming Lok Sabha elections

