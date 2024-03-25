Amar Singh College Outrage

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)



The wanton destruction of 234 trees within the sacred confines of Amar Singh College's century-old campus in Srinagar is not merely an act of environmental vandalism; it is an assault on the very soul of Kashmir's heritage. This callous disregard for nature's gifts, perpetrated under the guise of progress, is an affront to the principles of conservation and preservation that should be the cornerstone of any responsible society.

The decision to axe these trees, which had stood as silent sentinels of time for decades, is an egregious betrayal of the trust placed in the custodians of our cultural and natural heritage. The poplar avenue, with its towering canopies and graceful presence, was not just a collection of trees. It provided a sense of belonging to students who walked beneath its verdant canopy.

What makes this act even more reprehensible is the fact that it occurred within the confines of a college campus that had been recognized and celebrated for its efforts in heritage conservation. Amar Singh College had garnered accolades from UNESCO for its restoration work following the devastating floods of 2014, in a brazen display of short-sightedness, those entrusted with its stewardship have chosen to squander this legacy for the sake of expediency.

The justifications offered for this wholesale destruction are as flimsy as they are insulting to our intelligence. To claim that these trees posed a threat to students is a feeble excuse that crumbles under even the slightest scrutiny. If safety was indeed a concern, there are countless ways in which it could have been addressed without resorting to such drastic measures. Pruning or reinforcement, were all viable alternatives that would have preserved the beauty of the campus while ensuring the well-being of its occupants.

Also, the excuse that a significant number of these trees were deemed“dry” by forestry officials only serves to highlight the reckless nature of this decision. It suggests a disturbing pattern of negligence and incompetence on the part of those entrusted with the management of our natural resources. If these trees were indeed nearing the end of their lifespan, then it was all the more reason to cherish and protect them as the precious resources that they were.

In the aftermath of this senseless act, it is incumbent upon us as a society to demand accountability from those responsible. The individuals who ordered the felling of these trees must be held to account for their actions, and measures must be put in place to prevent such wanton destruction from occurring again in the future. Anything less would be a betrayal of our duty to safeguard our nature. Over the decades, thousands of students at the college have passed beneath the canopy of these trees and so they have been an inextricable part of their growing up and subsequently their nostalgia for one of the best periods of their lives. The decision to cut these has hurt them no end. The government should ensure that the officials involved in the decision are made to pay for this thoughtless decision.

