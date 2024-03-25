Kuwait Welcomes UNSC Gaza Ceasefire Resolution

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 25 (KUNA) - The State of Kuwait welcomed Monday the UN Security Council (UNSC) resolution 2728 demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

In a statement, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed regret for the inability of the UNSC to carry out its responsibilities stipulated in the UN Charter and to stop the aggression and crimes committed by the Israeli occupation forces against defenseless Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip during the past five months.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed Kuwait's firm position in supporting the Palestinian people and their legitimate political rights and their right to self-determination and establish their independent state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital. (end)

