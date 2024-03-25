Pakistani Guards Thrash FIA Personnel At Torkham

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): Six Federal Investi­gation Agency (FIA) personnel have been wounded during a squabble with Pakistani security guards at Torkham, a media report said on Monday.

Sunday's ugly incident also led to the closure of the crossing for more than four hours, as immigration officials stopped work in protest.

According to Dawn, each side blamed the other for involvement in malpractices and interference in their official work.

The immigration officials blasted the border guards for forcing them to allow an Afghan to cross without undergoing the necessary formalities and despite having fake travel documents.

They accused the paramilitary personnel of thrashing the FIA officer for refusing to let the Afghan cross. Later, armed FC guards entered the FIA premises and wounded six staffers.

Three of the wounded FIA staffers were transported to the District Headquarters Hospital in Landikotal, the newspaper added.

But the FC accused FIA staff of taking bribes from Afghan citizens and allowing them to enter Pakistan without legal travel documents.

“The immigration officials misbehaved with security personnel and used objectionable language when they were asked to expedite the immigration process,” an FC statement said.

