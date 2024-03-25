Chairman Of Azerbaijani Parliament Met With His Serbian Counterpart

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Speaker of the Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) SahibaGafarova met with Speaker of the National Assembly of Serbia AnaBrnabic within the framework of the 148th Assembly of theInter-Parliamentary Union held in Geneva, Switzerland, Azernews reports.

At the meeting, satisfaction was expressed with the currentstate of high-level relations between the two countries, and thedevelopment of cooperation in political and economic, as well as anumber of other fields was brought to attention.

Sahiba Gafarova noted that high-level relations between theheads of state make important contributions to the strengthening offriendship between the two countries and peoples. She emphasizedthat these relations are successfully continued between theparliaments of the two countries. Recalling her official visit toSerbia with pleasure, Gafarova said that the meetings anddiscussions held during the visit made it possible to furtherexpand the relations between the legislative bodies. The partiesalso exchanged views on the possibilities of expanding cooperationbetween friendship groups and parliamentary committees.

The Speaker of the Serbian Parliament congratulated PresidentIlham Aliyev on his confident victory in the extraordinarypresidential elections held in Azerbaijan and pointed out that shefollowed the elections held in free and democratic conditions withthe parliamentary observation mission of Serbia. Emphasizing thather country is interested in the further expansion of relationswith Azerbaijan in various fields, the speaker of the Parliament ofSerbia said that the relations between the legislative bodies playan important role in deepening the relations between thestates.

The parties criticized the double standards observed in thesystem of international relations, including in internationalorganizations, especially in PACE, saying that this contradicts thetasks or mission of the institution.

The meeting also noted the importance of the 29th session of theConference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on ClimateChange (COP29), and the Serbian side congratulated Azerbaijan forhosting this important international event.

It was reported that in protest against the non-approval of thecredentials of the Azerbaijani delegation at the PACE, the Serbianparliament appealed to the organization and called for thecancellation of this decision. Sahiba Gafarova expressed hergratitude to the Serbian side for this step.

At the meeting, opinions were exchanged on other topics ofmutual interest.