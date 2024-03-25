Egyptian administration extends sugar tender deadline

(MENAFN) The General Authority for Supply Commodities, responsible for procuring grain on behalf of the Egyptian government, has announced an extension to the bidding deadline for its latest tender seeking to purchase 50,000 tons of raw cane sugar. Originally slated to close on March 23, the deadline has been pushed back to March 30, granting potential bidders additional time to submit their offers.



This tender, issued by the Supply Commodities Authority on March 17, is intended to secure sugar supplies for the Food Industries Holding Company, with the Sugar and Integrated Industries Company acting as the receiving party. The extension of the deadline provides interested parties with an opportunity to participate in the procurement process and contribute to meeting Egypt's sugar requirements.



In addition to the deadline extension, the Supply Commodities Authority has specified that offers will remain valid until April 1. Furthermore, the authority has introduced access periods in June, July, and/or August as part of the procurement practice, potentially facilitating a more flexible and strategic approach to sugar acquisition.



Importantly, there have been no changes to the payment methods outlined in the tender. Bidders are instructed to submit offers denominated in either Egyptian pounds or US dollars, with payment arrangements subject to review. These payment terms encompass not only the cost of the sugar itself but also considerations such as transportation and insurance, ensuring comprehensive coverage of expenses associated with the procurement process.



The extension of the bidding deadline, coupled with the flexibility introduced in the access periods, underscores the Egyptian government's commitment to securing essential commodities like sugar while also fostering a transparent and competitive procurement environment. This initiative reflects efforts to efficiently manage the nation's grain supply chain and address the needs of its populace.

