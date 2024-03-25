Media reports discovery of over 12 bodies in Haiti amid escalating gang violence

(MENAFN) Friday morning in Port-au-Prince, the Haitian capital, revealed a grim scene as numerous bodies were discovered across various neighborhoods, amidst a backdrop of escalating violence driven by gangs seeking to expand their influence in recent weeks.



Local media outlets have reported the discovery of at least 12 lifeless bodies, many of them charred, scattered in the center of Port-au-Prince, the Delmas neighborhood, and in Petion-Ville, an affluent commune on the city's outskirts. Authorities have confirmed the finding of at least 30 bodies in less than a week, predominantly in the hills surrounding the capital.



Thursday night witnessed several clashes between armed gangs and police forces, resulting in the death of gang leader Ti Greg, who had escaped from jail on March 2. The bodies found on Friday are believed to be individuals who were associated with Ti Greg and perished in the confrontations, subsequently burned by civilians. Images of Ernst Julme, also known as Ti Greg, leader of a gang in Delmas 95, have circulated on social media platforms.



Haiti's capital has endured three weeks of relentless gang violence, leading to severe food shortages, as noted by the United Nations. Heavily armed gangs are engaged in conflict with other criminal factions and law enforcement, leading to blockades of ports and sieges on Port-au-Prince's international airport.



Ulrika Richardson, the UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Haiti, issued a stark warning that approximately 1.4 million Haitians are teetering on the brink of famine due to the exacerbation of violence. Moreover, the escalation of unrest in downtown Port-au-Prince has prompted the closure of numerous hospitals.



The armed groups' aggressive incursions into new areas of the capital have triggered mass displacement, with more than 33,000 people fleeing in the last 15 days, according to the International Organization for Migration.

MENAFN25032024000045015839ID1108017278