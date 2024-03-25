Cold Start With Chance Of Rain In Northern Regions, Rising Temperatures Ahead

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 25 (Petra) - The weather forecast for Monday indicated relatively cold temperatures in most areas of the Kingdom, while the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will experience warmer conditions.Clouds are predicted to appear at low altitudes, with light morning showers anticipated in the northern region and limited areas in the central areas. Moderate to active westerly winds will prevail.The Jordan Meteorological Department's report warned of potential road slipperiness in rain-affected areas and the possibility of low horizontal visibility due to morning fog, particularly over the highlands. Additionally, dust may reduce visibility in the Badia region.On Tuesday, mercury levels are set to rise, bringing pleasant spring weather to most areas. The Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will experience warm conditions. Some high-altitude clouds are expected along with active southwesterly winds, which may stir up dust, particularly in desert areas.Wednesday will witness another temperature increase, with spring weather prevailing and a tendency towards warmth in most areas. The Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will be warmer. Clouds at medium and high altitudes are anticipated, accompanied by moderate southeasterly winds.Thursday will see temperatures continue to rise, exceeding the general average for this time of year by approximately 5-6 degrees Celsius. Warm spring weather is expected in most regions, with even higher temperatures in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Clouds at medium and high altitudes will be present, and the wind will be moderate southeasterly.Temperature ranges for today in different regions of Jordan are as follows: Eastern Amman 15-8 degrees Celsius, Western Amman 13-6, northern highlands 12-4, Sharah highlands 11-3. The Dead Sea experiences temperatures of 23-12 degrees, and the Gulf of Aqaba ranges from 24 to 13.