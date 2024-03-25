MP: EU Mission Targeting Russia Rather Than Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov Read more
Recently, the Armenian parliament ratified the agreement on the
status of the EU mission stationed on the border in Azerbaijan. As
is known, the mission was established in January 2023, and in
December, the number of mission participants increased from 138 to
209 people.
The mission of the European Union in Armenia was supposed to be
short-term, later it became long-term and its militarization took a
large scale. In this way, the West began military intervention in
the region. Currently, the US joining this process and planning to
send its soldiers to Armenia as part of the EU mission actually
means that the West is creating its own military base in Armenia.
All these processes take place on the borders of Azerbaijan. So
many think that this format is directed against Azerbaijan.
However, member of the Azerbaijani Parliament Fazil Mustafa
thinks that this mission links with Russia rather than Azerbaijan.
Speaking to Azernews on the issue, Azerbaijani MP
noted that Armenia takes these measures because it feels uneasy. He
pointed out that Armenia is right in a certain sense from its own
point of view. MP underlined that the issue should be approached on
the basis of relations with Russia rather than with Azerbaijan.
Yerevan emphasized intensive contact with the West.
“However, they probably calculated how dangerous and risky these
relationships are. Otherwise, the presence of the EU mission or the
US mission in the region can create great cataclysms for Armenia.
Because a country that has built such deep relations with Russia
suddenly makes a U-turn and approaches to another power center. The
protective capabilities of this power center are also not at a high
level. Therefore, this issue is still one of the factors that show
that Armenia itself is a bit adventurous. This is a dangerous
adventure, and it is difficult to say how Armenia will eliminate
its consequences,” he said.
Fazil Mustafa pointed out that certain countries are arming
Armenia. The activity of France and India is observed. However, he
added that Azerbaijan or countries who have interests in the
regions also take measures. In other words, armament is never
one-sided. He said that on the background all of the above-said
events, despite emphasizing peace, Azerbaijan does not put aside
preparations for any military intervention from Armenia with
support of its allies. Because a new version of Armenian revanchism
and stupidity may emerge. He underscored that Azerbaijan will not
stand idly by and it will react more seriously and harshly.
This indicates that the path chosen by Armenia is wrong. On the
contrary, it should create more intensive relations with
Azerbaijan, so that it somehow removes the fear from his society
and takes concrete steps towards peace. As I mentioned earlier, the
increase in the number of military personnel from the West is a
matter related to Russia. For Azerbaijan, Armenia is already a
country that maintains a military base of a foreign state in its
territory. As is known, except for the military base in Gyumri, the
borders of Armenia and the airport are guarded by the military of
another country, not by Armenia's own military. Now, the arrival of
a new foreign power means that there will be a problem between the
previous power and the newcomers. Therefore, this is more relevant
to the relations between Armenia and Russia,” Fazil Mustafa
opined.
The MP pointed out that the creation of the West's military base
in Armenia means a military conflict with Russia. Time will show to
what extent they will risk it. He said that but in any case, the
issue should be considered in the context of Armenia-Russia
relations rather than Azerbaijan. On the other hand, the fact that
Armenia is a member of the CSTO and taking steps contrary to the
terms of this organization is also thought-provoking.
“Because this issue is one of the worrying factors regarding the
future of Armenia. By turning its back on Russia, Armenia will also
experience problems with the countries it joined the agreement
with. Armenia and Russia are countries located in the same region.
It is enough to look at the recent history to know how many tragic
consequences are caused by having problems with neighboring
countries, confident of the support of distant countries. For
example, in 1917-1920, the Western countries, as well as the United
States, that placed Armenia under their mandate could not protect
Armenia from the Bolshevik occupation. Armenians must not forget
this. In the future, they will understand how dangerous this step
is. Of course, there will be certain impact on the region. However,
Azerbaijan also follows the processes and is a country capable of
expressing its position and protecting its borders,” the MP
added.
