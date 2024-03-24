Two Qatar Armed Forces Aid Aircraft Arrive In Port Sudan

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Two Qatar Armed Forces aircraft arrived at Port Sudan airport carrying specialty pharmaceuticals provided by the Qatar Fund For Development.

The aid is part of Qatar's air bridge established to provide relief to the people of Sudan facing a humanitarian crisis and difficult conditions due to continued fighting.

The assistance was received by Sudan's Federal Minister of Health Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim, Governor of the Red Sea State Mustafa Mohamed Nour, and Qatar's ambassador to Sudan Mohamed bin Ibrahim al-Sada.

The ambassador stressed Qatar's continuous support for Sudan and emphasised its firm stance on the need to maintain Sudan's security, stability, and its territorial integrity.

In turn, Sudan's health minister expressed his country's praise for Qatar's constant relief efforts, which have become significant, especially following the displacement caused by recent events.

The governor of the Red Sea State thanked Qatar for its continued assistance, pointing out its great role in alleviating the suffering of those affected.

Qatar's air bridge is instrumental in providing urgent food and medical aid, he said adding the government and people of Sudan greatly appreciate Qatar support during their hardship.

