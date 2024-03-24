City Switches Off The Lights Of Lucerne's Landmarks For An Hour

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Numerous landmarks in the city of Lucerne will be in the dark for an hour on Saturday as the city participates in the Earth Hour environmental campaign. It serves as a symbolic gesture in support of climate and environmental protection.

This content was published on March 18, 2024 - 16:40 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

The city of Lucerne and Lucerne's energy supplier Energie Wasser Luzern (EWL) are taking part in the world's largest environmental campaign for the 11th time, according to a press release issued by the city on Monday. The topic of climate and environmental protection is of great concern to them.

On March 23 from 8:30pm to 9:30pm, the lights will be switched off on the Musegg Towers, the Zeughaus, the Water Tower, the archways on Bahnhofplatz, the Town Hall, Lucerne Theatre, the Natural History Museum, Museum of History, the Lion Monument, the Church of St. Leodegar, the Jesuit Church, and the façades in the old town.

+Lights out for the UN Palais des Nations

To observe Earth Hour, the city is also hosting a candlelight procession on March 21 at 7:45pm. During this tour, it will present its lighting concept, known as“Plan Lumière”. By using lighting in the right place, at the right time and to an ecologically justifiable extent, the city intends to translate the daytime setting to a nighttime setting, and present the city centre in an attractive light, as the press release explains. The aim is a savings of 45% compared to the previous city lighting concept.

Adapted from German by DeepL/dkk/amva

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look

here ,

and if you have feedback on this news story please write to

... .

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Daily

Email

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo newsletter.

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ... .