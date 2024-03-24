Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets UN Under-Secretary-General For Humanitarian Affairs

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met on Sunday with United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator HE Martin Griffiths, who is visiting the country.

During the meeting, they discussed the developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, stressing the need to reach a ceasefire agreement and open the crossing borders to bring more humanitarian aid into the Strip.

The two sides voiced their concern about Israeli threats of a military operation in Rafah.

The meeting also discussed the developments in Sudan, Afghanistan, and Yemen. The two sides stressed the need for the international community to find solutions to the Sudanese crisis and find effective mechanisms to deliver humanitarian aid to all regions.