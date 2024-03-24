Canadian Dollar Posts Weekly Loss

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The Canadian dollar posts a weekly loss as data shows a slowing domestic economy.
The Canadian dollar fell against its broadly stronger U.S. counterpart on Friday, registering a weekly decline, as domestic retail sales data added to evidence of an economic slowdown that could spur interest rate cuts.
The loonie was trading 0.6% lower at 1.3605 to the U.S. dollar, or 73.50 U.S. cents, stopping just short of its weakest level in three months which it posted on Tuesday at 1.3613. For the week, the currency was down 0.5%.
Canadian dollar weakens 0.6% against the greenback
For the week, the loonie loses 0.5%
Retail sales fall 0.3% in January
10-year yield eases 7 basis points to 3.447%
MENAFN24032024000218011062ID1108015440
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.