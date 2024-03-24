Pingyi County, Linyi City, Shandong Province, Bailin Town: Boutique Homestays Boost Rural Tourism Upgrades

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Bailin Town aims to create a destination for boutique homestay experience tourism with Yimeng characteristics. Relying on beautiful natural resources and traditional ancient villages, the town actively cultivates the rural tourism homestay industry. Opinions supporting the development of tourism homestays have been formulated, achieving initial concentration and healthy development of tourism homestays.







Entering the homestay cluster area in Bailin Town, establishments like Fuquan Mountain Residence, Yimeng Mountain Cottage, Yimeng Mountain Fragrant Residence... each boutique tourist homestay is like a radiant pearl scattered among the ancient villages within the Mengshan Tourism Zone, such as Lijia Stone House, Chijia Village, and Cuijia Village. Behind these names lie picturesque surroundings where one can see mountains, green vegetation, and water simply by opening a window, attracting a large number of visitors from afar.

Bailin Town revitalizes rural residential land, idle houses, and idle collective construction land, incorporating cultural and creative elements and a rural lifestyle atmosphere in the process of developing homestays. It has successfully transformed“rural houses” into beautiful homestays. The ancient villages within the local Mengshan Tourism Zone, such as Lijia Stone House, Chijia Village, and Cuijia Village, have attracted a large number of tourists through the presence of boutique homestays, allowing them to experience the daily lives of people in the Yimeng Mountain area.

Currently, six high-end boutique tourist homestays, represented by the five-star-rated Fuquan Mountain Residence, have initially formed an industrial cluster. The integration of multiple industries, such as“homestays + pastoral scenery,”“homestays + outdoor sports,” and“homestays + intangible cultural heritage,” is becoming increasingly mature in the“homestays+” economy. The homestay industry has become a new growth point for the prosperous rural industry and increased income for farmers. With the development of homestays, the channels for local residents to prosper have also widened. In the vicinity of Yimeng Mountain Cottage and Fuquan Mountain Residence alone, there are more than 50 specialty restaurants, customized agricultural products, and traditional handicraft shops, according to incomplete statistics.

“Residing in a picturesque scroll, living a poetic life.” Faced with the poetic and picturesque business opportunities offered by homestays, how can Pingyi County firmly grasp them and transform them into advantages for the development of the local tourism industry? The responsible comrade of Bailin Town stated that they will accelerate the pace of high-end homestay project construction, establish an operating platform based on existing resources, fully tap into local characteristics, highlight cultural themes, and create a unique boutique homestay brand with distinct features of the Yimeng Mountain area. They will strive to make the tourism homestay industry in Bailin Town a benchmark for the transformation and upgrade of rural tourism in Shandong Province and even the whole country.