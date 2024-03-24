Holi 2024 In Ayodhya: Temple Town Gears Up For First Festival Of Colours After Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha Event

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "This year's Holi celebration in Ayodhya will be more special and grand with plans to let devotees play the festival of colours with Ram Lalla at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple. During the Holi celebrations at Ayodhya's Ram temple, gulal will be applied to Lord Ram Lalla and special delicacies like kachori, gujiya, puri, kherr (pudding), etc will be offered to the deity Read: Bank Holiday March 2024: Banks to be closed for Holi on March 25. Check details hereAhead of the Holi celebrations, Acharya Satyendra Das, the chief priest of the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, expressed profound joy at the arrival of devotees in large numbers for the darshan of Ram Lalla. According to a Hindustan Times report, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust preparing for a grand Holi celebration which will include cultural activities and special Vedic rituals at the sanctum-sanctorum of Ram temple. Moreover, the devotees will be allowed to play Holi with Ram Lalla, reported HT Read: Chandra Grahan 2024: What time will the Holi lunar eclipse occur in your city?“This year, Holi is being celebrated grandly in reverence to Lord Ram. Just as Lord Ram took form in Ayodhya, this year, after the pran pratishtha ceremony, the way devotees flocked here for his darshan, creating a wonderful atmosphere, is truly remarkable. Just as the divine play of Lord Ram's devotees unfolded after his pran pratishtha, similarly, this year's Holi will be wonderful in its way,” ANI quoted Acharya Satyendra Das as saying.

He also highlighted the unprecedented enthusiasm among devotees for the festival. Das attributed the jubilant atmosphere in the city to the result of the pran pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram.\"This enthusiasm is unprecedented for the very first time, all because of the pran pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram,\" Acharya Satyendra Das said temples to be decorated with flowers for HoliNot just Ram temple, several other temples across the city will be decorated for Holi 2024. Moreover, special arrangements have been made for this year's celebration in all mutts and ashrams. Other temples like Kanak Bhawan, Dashrath Mahal, Hanuman Garhi, etc will adorn special special looks on the occasion. Dashrath Mahal is the place where Lord Ram's father lived in Ayodhya this year's Holi will be the first after the construction of the Ram temple, arrangements have been made to make devotees part of the celebration. Classical singers will perform on Holi and Naga Sadhus of Hanuman Ghari will also celebrate the festival, reported HT.

