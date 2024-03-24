Ranbir Kapoor Does Handstand As He Prepares For 'Ramayana', Fitness Coach Shares Picture From Training Session

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ranbir Kapoor and Nitesh Tiwari are gearing up for their upcoming film 'Ramayan'. Although the project has yet to be officially revealed, it was claimed that Ramayan would begin filming this year. The film will also allegedly star Sai Pallavi in the pivotal role and it appears like Ranbir Kapoor is already preparing for the same, as his gym coaches shared a photo from his training session.

On Saturday, Ranbir Kapoor's fitness coach shared an Instagram photo of the actor undergoing a tough gym session. Ranbir is pictured in training clothing, performing a headstand with remarkable passion and concentration.

Sharing the picture, he wrote,“#ranbirkapoor First Headstand #headstand #ramayan #newskill #trainingwithnam #prep.” The hashtags revealed that this workout was part of Ranbir's upcoming film 'Ramayana'.

About 'Ramayana'

In Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana', Ranbir Kapoor will play Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi will play Sita, and 'KGF' star Yash is expected to play Ravana in the film. Sunny Deol has been finalised for Hanuman's role. Bobby Deol and Vijay Sethupathi are reportedly in talks for the parts of Kumbhakarna and Vibhashana, respectively. According to recent reports, Amitabh Bachchan has been cast as King Dashrath in the film. However, there is no formal confirmation from the film's crew.

