IPL 2024: KL Rahul Candid Opinion On 'Two Bouncers' Rule After Defeat To Rajasthan Royals

"Powerplay is crucial for every team, and I don't think any team has cracked it yet. Mohsin was our powerplay bowler in the first season, but he wasn't fully fit last season. Good to see him back. Naveen has been crucial for us since he has come in," he said.

Rahul felt that 194 wasn't a big target on the Sawai Man Singh track.

"I don't think the target was a lot. It was just 10 over-par. We bowled well in patches. Just made a few mistakes." That his team made a chase out of 194-run target despite losing three quick wickets was a big positive for the skipper.

"We will learn from the small mistakes we made. When we are three [down] for nothing, and we give ourselves a chance of chasing 194 speaks of our line-up.

"But we need to find ways to win games of cricket. We'll try to build from here, and see where we can get stronger," Rahul said.

Having missed the better part of the last season, which he termed "painful", Rahul was happy to start the current edition of the IPL with a half-century.

"When you get runs, you always feel good. But it's important for us to end up on the winning side. That gives more satisfaction." He also hailed Justin Langer for bringing calmness in the dressing room.

"Langer's brought a lot of calmness to the group. I stole his line when I said we need to find ways to win games of cricket. We enjoy having him around.

