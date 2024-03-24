CRICKETING FERVOUR IGNITED AS STAR SPORTS AJAB GAJAB T20 CHALLENGE SETS STAGE FOR TATA IPL 2024 OPENER

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bangalore,22nd March Star Sports, the official broadcaster of TATA IPL 2024, set ablaze the cricketing fervour with the Ajab Gajab T20 Challenge, a first of its kind Box Cricket Match showcasing a star-studded lineup of cricketing icons from the esteemed StarCast panel and top content creators nationwide. The spectacle featured the ‘Ajab Super Kings’ clad in the iconic CSK yellow, locking horns with the ‘Gajab Challengers’ adorned in the fiery RCB red.

The clash not only entertained but also served as a prelude to the grand opening of TATA IPL 2024, slated between the Chennai Super Kings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore on 22nd March 2024, LIVE & Exclusive on the Star Sports Network.

In a display of camaraderie and sportsmanship, cricketing luminaries including Steve Smith, Mitchell McClenaghan, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Ambati Rayudu, Varun Aaron, Murali Vijay, Vinay Kumar, Aditya Tare, and Sreesanth were seen revelling alongside influencers, infusing the spirit of the season and amplifying the excitement for the epic showdown between CSK and RCB.







