Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children Spring Camp Explores the Beauty of Nature

(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Dubai, UAE, 24 March 2024: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has prepared an extensive programme filled with entertaining activities and interactive workshops for the young participants of the Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children Spring Camp. The camp will span over two weeks, with the first taking place from 25 to 29 March, and the second from 1 to 5 April. Themed ‘Bloom into Spring’, the camp is in line with the Authority’s efforts to create an inspiring environment capable of discovering talent, supporting them, and encouraging their creative journey.

Adel Omar, Senior Special Project and Media Director at Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children, affirmed Dubai Culture's commitment to harnessing all possibilities to develop children's artistic skills, saying: “Through the Spring Camp, the Authority aims to provide children with an educational and creative space that enhances their confidence, allows them to express their aspirations, and stimulates their imaginations through a series of innovative activities designed professionally to meet their cognitive, cultural, and artistic needs. The camp reflects Dubai Culture's aspirations to invest in future energies and generations, contributing to the local artistic and cultural sector by nurturing new talent across its various components.”

Children aged between 4 and 13 will enjoy a wide range of inspiring experiences, allowing them to explore their creativity with each class such as pottery on the wheel and glazing, as well as training in painting. The camp agenda includes workshops led by specialized art and design instructors to develop children's skills in design and theatre. The centre is also collaborating with Nikon Youth and Kids School to offer photography workshops with top-of-the-line digital cameras provided by Nikon. Additionally, the programme will include yoga exercises to train children in standard breathing techniques, positively impacting their physical bodies and mentalities.

During the camp, participants will embark on a special trip to the Dubai Miracle Garden, the world's largest natural flower garden, to explore its distinctive designs and breathtaking scenes. Additionally, on the final day, a comprehensive art exhibition will be organised in the main hall of Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children, showcasing all the artistic works, designs, and handicrafts created throughout the days.

All activities and workshops included in the Spring Camp programme are conducted under the supervision of a group of experts and artists, within a safe environment that encourages children to unleash their imaginations and develop self-skills.







MENAFN24032024002987014458ID1108015128