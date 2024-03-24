US Visa For Australian, Danish, New Zealand, Poland And South Korean Citizen

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) US VISA FOR AUSTRALIAN CITIZENS

Tourism is a major industry in the United States, playing a crucial role in supporting the country's economy. The United States is filled with natural wonders, historical monuments, entertainment sites, and beautiful cities. Under the Visa Waiver Program, Australian nationals are able to request an ESTA, an acronym for Electronic System for Travel Authorization. The purpose of ESTA, established in 2009, is to handle information from tourists who entered the US through the Visa Waiver Program (VWP). The information is utilized to determine whether a visitor represents a security or immigration threat to the United States. Australians with an authorized ESTA can visit the United States for up to 90 days for tourist, business, transit, medical, or short-term research purposes. If you plan to stay in the United States longer than 90 days, you must apply for a B1 business visa or a B2 tourist visa. Australian citizens can use an approved ESTA for multiple visits to the United States. An approved ESTA lasts two years or until the expiry date of your passport. If your ESTA expires, you will need to apply for a new permit. Australian citizens can apply for the US ESTA online. There is a simple application form that can be completed in minutes and can be completed by the traveler at home or from the office.







REQUIREMENTS OF US VISA FOR AUSTRALIA CITIZENS



Passport – you must hold a valid electronic passport with a digital chip that contains your bio-metric info. At precisely the time of application, the passport needs to be valid for another 6 months from the date of arrival in the USA.

Email address – the US ESTA arrives via email, which explains the reason why you need to have a valid email address to which you have access. Mode of payment – You can use debit and credit cards, whichever you find most convenient.

US VISA FOR SOUTH KOREAN CITIZENS

South Korean residents can request an ESTA, which stands for Electronic System for Travel Authorization, under the Visa Waiver Program. ESTA, created in 2009, aims to collect data from travelers using the Visa Waiver Program (VWP) when entering the US. This information is used to determine if a visitor presents security or immigration concerns for the United States. South Koreans with a valid ESTA can visit the US for up to 90 days for tourism, business, transit, medical reasons, or short-term study. However, if your stay in the United States exceeds 90 days, it is mandatory to apply for either a B1 business visa or a B2 tourist visa. South Korean citizens can use an approved ESTA for multiple visits to the United States. An approved ESTA lasts two years or until the expiry date of your passport. If your ESTA expires, you will need to apply for a new permit. Citizens of South Korea can apply for an ESTA (Electronic System for Travel Authorization) visa from the comfort of their own home.

Requirements of US Visa for South Korean citizens



A valid travel document or passport in order to apply for ESTA US Visa.

A complete scanned photocopy of your passport.

A valid email address, to receive the ESTA US Visa in their inbox. A valid credit or debit card or PayPal account to pay for the ESTA US Visa.

US VISA FOR NEW ZEALAND CITIZENS

Citizens of New Zealand can request an ESTA, which stands for Electronic System for Travel Authorization, under the Visa Waiver Programme. Due to the US ESTA program, individuals from New Zealand can travel to the United States without requiring a visa. The primary goal of establishing ESTA in 2009 was to efficiently handle information for individuals who are entering the US through the Visa Waiver Program (VWP). This information is essential for determining if a visitor presents any security or immigration threats to the United States. After getting the green light, citizens of New Zealand holding an ESTA are allowed to stay in the US for a maximum of 90 days for reasons like tourism, business, transit, medical, or short-term research. However, if your stay exceeds 90 days, it is necessary to apply for either a B1 business visa or a B2 tourist visa. For multiple visits to the United States, New Zealand citizens can use an approved ESTA. An approved ESTA is valid for two years or until your passport expires. If your ESTA expires, you will need to apply for a new authorization. Thanks to the ESTA Waiver program, travelers can apply for their travel authorization online in less than 15 minutes. Unlike many traditional visa programs, there is no need to visit an embassy, meet in person with an immigration officer, or wait weeks for approval.

What are the Documents requirements?



Passport – you must hold a valid electronic passport with a digital chip that contains your bio-metric info. At the same time, the passport needs to be valid for at least another 6 months from the date of arrival in the United States.

E-mail address – The traveler must provide a valid email address during the application process. This is where his or her approved ESTA visa waiver will be sent to. Means of payment – You can use credit and debit cards, but you can also use a PayPal account in order to pay for the ESTA processing fee.

US VISA FOR POLAND CITIZENS

Citizens of Poland have the option to request an Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) under the Visa Waiver Program. ESTA was established in 2009 to handle information from tourists who arrived in the US via the Visa Waiver Program (VWP). The data is utilized to assess if a visitor presents a security or immigration threat to the United States. Polish citizens can go to the United States for a maximum of 90 days for holidays, work, traveling through, medical purposes, or temporary studying with an authorized ESTA. Polish nationals can visit the United States multiple times with an approved ESTA. An approved ESTA is valid for two years or until your passport expires, whichever comes first. You must apply for a new ESTA if your current one expires. If you plan to stay in the United States longer than 90 days, you must apply for a B1 business or B2 tourist visa. Polish citizens wishing to apply for ESTA must meet the necessary ESTA requirements. ESTA is a travel authorization that can be obtained online and is processed within 72 hours of submitting an ESTA application.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR CITIZENS OF POLAND



A valid travel document or passport with at least 6 months remaining validity in order to apply for ESTA US Visa.

A recent Passport size Photo

You can use a credit or debit card or PayPal account to pay for the ESTA US Visa. A valid email address, to receive the ESTA US Visa in their inbox.

US VISA FOR DANISH CITIZENS

The United States Visa policy highlights the different choices for international travelers wishing to visit the country. Citizens of Denmark can choose to submit an ESTA application, which stands for Electronic System for Travel Authorization, under the Visa Waiver Program. After the ESTA is approved, citizens of Denmark can visit the United States for up to 90 days for reasons like tourism, business, transit, medical care, or brief research trips. The Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) was created in 2009 to collect data from travelers entering the United States via the Visa Waiver Program (VWP) and to assess whether they present a potential security or immigration threat to the country. You must apply for a B1 business visa or a B2 tourist visa if you intend to stay in the United States for more than 90 days. Danish citizens can use an approved ESTA for multiple visits to the United States. An approved ESTA lasts two years or until the expiry date of your passport. If your ESTA expires, you will need to apply for a new permit. It takes 15 minutes to fill out an online application form to obtain an ESTA for the United States.

Document Requirements for Danish Citizens



Upload a scanned copy of your passport.

A Valid Danish passport

A valid email address to receive the America ESTA in their Inbox.

You can use a debit/credit card or PayPal account, to pay for the application fee.

Wait for your America ESTA to arrive in your email. Print your America ESTA.