Turkey Visa For Barbados, Dominica, Armenia And Bermuda Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Turkey Visa for Barbados Citizens

Turkey's culture is fascinating, its food is delightful, and its natural beauty is breathtaking. Barbadians must acquire a Turkish visa if they wish to travel to this stunning country. In 2013, the Turkish government introduced an online visa issuance platform as a digital entry pass into Turkey. Barbadian individuals are required to obtain a Turkey e-Visa in order to travel to Turkey for purposes such as tourism, business, transit, or medical visits. Through the introduction of the e-Visa system, the Turkish authorities have made it easier for individuals from Barbados and over 100 other eligible nations to acquire a short-term visa. The Turkey e-Visa serves as a substitute visa for Barbadians to travel to Turkey. This electronic visa is valid for 180 days from the date of entry and permits you to enter the country just once. The Turkish Tourist e-Visa allows applicants from Barbados to stay in Turkey for up to 30 days. The Barbados Turkey Visa is not optional but a mandatory requirement for all citizens of Barbados traveling to the country for short stays. Travelers who wish to travel to Turkey for other reasons such as work, or study should apply through a Turkish embassy or consulate. The Turkish e-Visa replaces the previous“sticker visa” and was created to speed up the visa application process, which in turn allows visitors to save time in applying for a visa and entering the country. This Turkey e-Visa has been launched to allow visitors to easily obtain their visas online. But now they can do it through an electronic system that simplifies the process.







DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR BARBADOS CITIZENS



A valid passport that must be valid a minimum of 6 months from the date you intend to enter Turkey.

A valid email address, so you can receive the final documentation in your Inbox. Payment methods, you can use a credit/debit card or a PayPal account to pay for the eVisa fees.

Turkey Visa for Armenian Citizens

Documents Required to get a Turkish Visa from Armenia



An Armenian passport valid for a minimum of 150 days beyond the date of arrival in Turkey.

An active and working email address, to receive the approved Turkey eVisa in their Inbox. You can use a credit or debit card to pay for the Turkey visa fee.

Turkey Visa for Cruise Visitors

TURKEY eVISA REQUIREMENTS FOR CRUISE VISITORS



A valid passport that is valid for at least 150 days.

A valid Email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox. You can use a credit or debit card to pay for the Turkey eVisa fee.

Turkey Visa for Bermudian Citizens

Requirements of Turkey Visa for Bermudian citizens



A valid travel document or passport in order to apply for Turkey eVisa.

A valid credit or debit card or PayPal account to pay for the Turkey Visa Online. A valid email address, to receive the Turkey eVisa in their Inbox.

Turkey Visa for Dominica Citizens

WHAT ARE THE DOCUMENTS REQUIRED TO APPLY?



Valid passport – Your passport or travel document must have an expiration date of at least 60 days beyond the"duration of stay" of your e-Visa. A complete passport scans.

E-mail address – Your visa will be sent to you via e-mail, so ensure that you introduce a valid e-mail address you have access to. Means of payment – You can use multiple methods of payment such as credit and debit cards or PayPal account.