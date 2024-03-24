Russian Missile Debris Fall In Three Districts Of Kyiv Region, Power Line Damaged

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The fall of the wreckage of downed Russian missiles was recorded in three districts of the Kyiv region.

The head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Ruslan Kravchenko, posted this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"In the morning, the enemy tried to attack the region with missiles. The air alert in the region lasted more than two hours. The Air Defense Forces were working in the region. There are downed targets. I am grateful to our defenders. There were no hits to residential or critical infrastructure. There were no casualties from the missile attack," Kravchenko wrote.

He noted that the falling of the wreckage of the downed targets was recorded in three districts of the region, in particular, in one of the settlements the wreckage fell on the territory of a car wash.

"A power line running next to the car wash was damaged. As a result, more than 400 households were left without electricity. Power engineers are already working to restore electricity supply," wrote the head of the Regional Military Administration.

In addition, in another settlement, debris damaged a playground on the territory of a private household. In another place, the debris fell in an open area outside the settlements.

Kravchenko added that operational services continue to work on fixing and eliminating the consequences of the attack.

As reported, on the night of March 24, Russian strategic bombers launched cruise missiles. An air alert was declared throughout Ukraine.