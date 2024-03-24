Study links vaping to DNA cell damage, cancer risk

(MENAFN) The recent findings of a study conducted by researchers at University College London have sparked concern among scientists and doctors, prompting calls for further research to validate the results. The study suggests that vaping, like smoking tobacco, could potentially cause damage to DNA cells in the mouth, which may increase the risk of developing cancer.



The study involved analyzing samples taken from the cheeks of 4,000 individuals who were either vapers or smokers, with the aim of comparing the impact of traditional cigarettes and e-cigarettes on oral health. The results revealed significant alterations in the mouths of individuals exposed to both tobacco and vape smoke, raising doubts about the perceived harmlessness of vaping.



Of particular concern is the similarity observed in the changes to DNA methylation in cheek cells, which mirror those typically seen in cancerous tissue. These changes are often driven by lifestyle and environmental factors that suppress genes responsible for preventing cell division into tumors.



While the study does not directly establish a causal link between e-cigarette use and cancer, it represents the first reported instance of a potential connection between vaping and harmful effects on oral health. The implications of these findings underscore the importance of conducting further research to better understand the long-term health consequences associated with vaping, particularly in relation to cancer risk.



“It is crucial to note that, while e-cigarettes do not contain tobacco, many do contain nicotine, which is derived from tobacco,” stated Dr Soha Abdelbaky, who serves as a consultant medical oncologist at Medcare Hospital in Sharjah.

