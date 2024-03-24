Young Girl Triumphs over Spinal Tumour after Successful Surgery at Saudi German Hospital Hail

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) 21 March 2024- Surgeons at Saudi German Hospital Hail recently achieved a remarkable feat, providing a 20-year-old girl a second chance to walk following complex spinal tumour surgery.

Tests revealed a primary malignant tumour in her thoracic vertebra causing a fracture and limiting her mobility.

The surgical team opted for a patient-centric approach, conducting a successful surgery that spared her from chemotherapy or radiation therapy.

Utilising advanced equipment, surgeons delicately removed the affected vertebra and ribs through a minimally invasive procedure. A stent was then installed for stabilization.

This achievement showcases the hospital’s commitment to exceptional care, driven by ‘Caring Like Family’ ethos and world-class medical professionals.





MENAFN24032024003685011158ID1108014792