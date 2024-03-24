Russians Launch Two Rocket Attacks On Voznesensk District In Mykolaiv Region In Evening

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Late in the evening of March 23, Russian troops launched two missile attacks on the Voznesensk district of the Mykolaiv region.

The Mykolaiv Regional State Administration reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

According to the report, yesterday at about 10:45 p.m. and 10:51 p.m., the enemy fired two missile attacks on open territory outside the settlements of the Voznesensk district. The type of missiles is being established. There were no casualties.

On the night of March 24, the Air Defense Forces destroyed three Shahed 131/136 UAVs in the Mykolaiv region, the report says.

On Saturday, at 12:30 p.m. and 9:39 p.m., shelling was recorded in the waters of the Ochakiv community. There were no casualties.

Around 6:02 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., the enemy fired two missiles at the Mykolaiv district, hitting an open area outside the settlements. The type of missiles is being established. There were no casualties.

Also yesterday at 9:38 p.m., Russians fired artillery at the Kutsurub community. There were no casualties, the Regional State Administration noted.

As reported, on the morning of March 22, an energy infrastructure facility was damaged in the Mykolaiv region as a result of a Russian attack.