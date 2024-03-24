‘Dragon Ball’ Theme Park Announced in Saudi Arabia After Akira’s Death

(MENAFN- Komail Khatak) Just weeks after the passing of the legendary manga franchise creator, Akira Toriyama, Saudi Arabia has unveiled plans for the world’s first “Dragon Ball” theme park. This groundbreaking project, centered around the beloved universe of Son Goku, will be situated in Qiddiya, an ambitious entertainment and tourism development near Riyadh.



Toriyama, whose global success with “Dragon Ball” left an indelible mark on pop culture, passed away on March 1 at the age of 68. His legacy lives on through this extraordinary venture, which aims to captivate fans and newcomers alike.



The sprawling theme park will span over 500,000 square meters (equivalent to approximately 310,000 square miles), a colossal expanse more than double the size of Florida’s Disney World. Within its boundaries, visitors can explore seven distinct areas, each meticulously recreating iconic locales from the original series. Imagine stepping into Kame House, visiting Capsule Corporation, or even venturing to Beerus’s Planet.



Five state-of-the-art rides will be among the 30+ attractions, promising an exhilarating experience for fans of all ages. And that’s not all – the park will also feature “Dragon Ball” themed hotels and restaurants, ensuring an immersive stay for enthusiasts.



As the curtain rises on this unprecedented theme park, it pays homage to Toriyama’s enduring legacy, bridging cultures and celebrating the magic of manga and anime. With an estimated 13 million fans of Japanese anime in Saudi Arabia and around 85 million across the Arab world, this venture promises to be a monumental pilgrimage for fans far and wide.



“Dragon Ball” began as a serialized manga in 1984 and has since become one of the best-selling manga series globally. Its influence extends beyond Japan, captivating audiences worldwide through anime adaptations and leaving an everlasting impact on the medium.



Saudi Arabia’s Qiddiya Investment Company, in collaboration with Toei Animation, is poised to make history with this fantastical theme park – a testament to the enduring power of Toriyama’s imagination and the boundless enthusiasm of fans.



