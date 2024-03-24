5-Day Thai Tourism Festival To Start On March 28

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Bangkok: The 42nd Thailand Tourism Festival is scheduled to take place from 28 March to 1 April 2024 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre (QSNCC) in Bangkok.

Organised by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), the event is set to present a plethora of distinctive tourism offerings with an emphasis on soft power and subculture. This year also marks the second time the event is holding a 'Zero Waste to Landfills' initiative in alignment with the push towards more sustainable and net zero tourism. The event is expected to attract 150,000 visitors and generate 20 million reaches.

Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, TAT Governor, said“The Thailand Tourism Festival 2024 will incorporate distinctive identity and attractions from five regions to inspire travellers to explore new travel experiences across the country. The event will also reiterate sustainable tourism practices while leveraging digital transformation and the 'partnership 360 strategy' to encourage year-round travel.”

Joining the TAT Governor at today's press conference were Mr. Somchai Chompoonoi, TAT Executive Director of Eastern Region, Mr. Akkarawit Taphasit, TAT Executive Director of Central Region, Miss Pattaraanong Na Chiangmai, TAT Executive Director of Northern Region, Miss Wajanan Silpawornwiwat, TAT Executive Director of Southern region, and Mr. Auttaphol Wannakij, TAT Executive Director of Northeastern Region.

Putting sustainability front and centre, TAT recognises the importance of organising an environmentally sustainable event. In its second year of promoting a 'Zero Waste to Landfills' concept, TAT is partnering with QSNCC, PTT Global Chemical, Cirplas and N15 Technology on waste management. Throughout the event's venue, there will be 20 waste separation stations with Thai and English signages as well as staff to encourage visitor's participation.

Last year, the 'Zero Waste to Landfills' activity successfully separated 12,271 kilogrammes of waste for proper disposal process, thus helping to reduce the carbon footprint by 27,420 kilo carbons, or equivalent to the absorption of carbon dioxide by 3,046 trees per year.

The Thailand Tourism Festival 2024 will showcase tourism offerings from the Central, Eastern, Northern, Northeastern (Isan), and Southern regions of Thailand, including various fascinating innovations and experiences in nine prominent zones.

