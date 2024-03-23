Jordan Ranked 5Th Regional, 55Th Global In Governments' Readiness For Artificial Intelligence Index 2023

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan is making“remarkable” progress in bolstering its investment and innovation in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI)

The Jordan Strategy Forum (JSF) recently reported in a policy paper that AI is projected to influence 40 per cent of global jobs, with a majority of scenarios predicting an increase in inequality due to AI.

The paper, titled“Technology and Artificial Intelligence: Jordan's Opportunity to Boost Productivity”, noted that Jordan ranks fifth regionally and 55th globally in the Governments' Readiness for Artificial Intelligence Index 2023, out of 193 countries. This index measures the country's AI readiness based on three key pillars: government, technology sector and infrastructure.

The JSF's paper also highlighted the fundamental concepts of AI, drawing conclusions on AI's impact on future work dynamics and assessing the country's preparedness to adopt AI tools.

Celina Varouqa, a Jordanian computer scientist and technology expert, commented on Jordan's progress in adopting AI tools to The Jordan Times, stating,“AI presents immense opportunities and challenges. Jordan is seizing all available opportunities to leverage AI for sustainable growth.”

She added that AI's growing significance across various fields and disciplines is becoming a key pillar in developing the business environment and is integral to Jordan's Economic Modernisation Vision agenda.

Bayan Khaled, a young Jordanian computer engineer and AI developer underscored the importance of an ethical and responsible approach to AI implementation. She also emphasised the necessity of identifying patterns, forecasting market trends, and ensuring diversity and inclusion for successful AI implementation.

Khaled also highlighted the importance of a comprehensive AI framework that encompasses various aspects and components.“Being ranked fifth reflects Jordan's "diligent" efforts in this field”, she told The Jordan Times.

The policy paper concludes with recommendations aimed at enhancing AI utilization and promoting inclusivity in mobile and internet services.