Contracts For Rehabilitation Of War-Damaged Shelters

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Manaraat Al-Madina Company for General Contracts has won two contracts with the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS):



Rehabilitation of war damaged shelters in Qaim. The contract is valued at $303,160. Rehabilitation of war damaged shelters in Rummanah. The contract is valued at $398,415.

(Source: UNGM)

