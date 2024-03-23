Contracts For Rehabilitation Of War-Damaged Shelters

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.
Manaraat Al-Madina Company for General Contracts has won two contracts with the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS):
Rehabilitation of war damaged shelters in Qaim. The contract is valued at $303,160. Rehabilitation of war damaged shelters in Rummanah. The contract is valued at $398,415.
(Source: UNGM)
