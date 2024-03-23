Palestinian Foreign Ministry: Targeting Medical Facilities Is Manifestly Genocide

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Ramallah: The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that targeting medical facilities by the Israeli occupation is a decisive manifestation of genocide against the civilians and creating inhumane atmospheres to displace them through converting the entire Gaza Strip and north areas into uninhabitable area for human life.

In a statement Saturday, the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the constant massacre perpetrated by the Israeli occupation forces at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza city, along with the adjacent areas for the sixth consecutive day.

The Israeli occupation forces strive to exploit false pretexts to decimate the entire hospital, arrest and kill hundreds of Palestinian civilians and burning hundreds of houses with the intention of targeting all medical facilities in the strip, the statement said.

The statement indicated that the Israeli occupation forces commit brutal crimes that are far more dangerous than war crimes and crimes against humanity, considering the persistent intransigence of preventing the delivery of assistance to the strip, something that will increase the death toll due to famine, shortage of water and medicine, especially for children, infant, women, patients, and elderly people.

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed that it went ballistic and flummoxed about the international community's image that has been morphed into a forum that generates remarks, stances, demands and bets for the Israeli occupation state on the story of civilians and securing their fundamental humanitarian needs without translating these stances into biding and practical measures that best suit the human privilege.

The international community keeps deepening the humanitarian vacuum with futile conversations with the Israeli occupation without any concrete response to the humanitarian appeal, the statement read, confirming that the occupation threatens to expand the genocidal war to encompass over 1.5 million Palestinians who live in Rafah and its vicinities, where triumph can be encapsulated in one point which is to entirely annihilate Gaza and displace residents through mass killing and eviction.