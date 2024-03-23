'I Will Charge Rs 1 Lakh For 10-15 Mins...' Anurag Kashyap Shares Angry Instagram Post; Read On

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Anurag Kashyap, a modern Indian film pioneer, has pushed the frontiers of narrative with his distinct directorial vision and unwavering commitment to realism. From Gangs of Wasseypur to Sacred Games, the filmmaker has frequently found himself the subject of debate, particularly for his unorthodox views.



Maintaining that trajectory, he recently shocked the internet by revealing that he will now charge those who wish to meet and exchange ideas.

Anurag Kashyap came to Instagram on Saturday to share a cautionary message with everyone. It read,“I wasted a lot of time trying to help newcomers and mostly ended up with mediocre s**t. So Now onwards I don't want to waste my time with meeting random people who think they're creative geniuses. So I will now have rates. If some one wants to meet me for 10-15 minutes I will charge 1 lac, for half hour 2 lacs and for 1 hour 5 lacs. That's the rate. I am tired of wasting time meeting people. If you really think you can afford it, call me or stay the f**k away. And all paid in advance.”

He further penned the caption,“And I mean it Don't text or dm or call me Pay and you will get time. I amnot a charity and I am tired of people looking for shortcuts.”

Meanwhile, Anurag Kashyap appears to be preparing for his directorial debut in the Tamil cinema business. According to the latest speculations, the Gangs of Wasseypur filmmaker would work with Tamil actor and musician GV Prakash on a film. Anurag had previously worked in the Tamil business, making his acting debut in the 2018 film Imaikkaa Nodigal, which stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethuprathi, and Atharva. He has also made a cameo appearance in Thalapathy Vijay's Leo. Now, he is preparing to direct his first film in the Tamil business, alongside none other than GV Prakash.

According to reports, the film would be multilingual, with the majority of the scenes shot in Hindi and dubbed in Telugu, Tamil, and other languages. This partnership has grabbed the curiosity of moviegoers. According to sources, shooting for the film will begin in May. It is being marketed as a high-budget entertainment that would keep viewers captivated by the screen. This cooperation will also be GV Prakash's debut in Bollywood.

Anurag Kashyap is a major lover of Tamil films and frequently posts critiques on freshly released South films. In the credits for his smash film Gangs of Wasseypur, he mentions actor-director Sasikumar's Subramaniyapuram. On the job front, his past few films performed poorly at the box office. His most recent films are Dobaaraa (with Taapsee Pannu), Almost Pyaar (with DJ Mohabbat), and Kennedy.