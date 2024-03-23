UN Chief Urges Swift Entry Of Accumulated Aid From Egypt Into Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, March 23 (KUNA) -- United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres reiterated his call for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, emphasizing the urgent need for humanitarian aid trucks stacked in the Egyptian side to enter the Gaza Strip as soon as possible.

This occurred when the Governor of North Sinai Dr. Mohamad Shousha Saturday welcomed Guterres at Al-Arish International Airport, upon his arrival on a plane from Cairo, accompanied by Egyptian Minister of Health and Population Dr. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, according to a statement issued by North Sinai governorate.

Guterres appreciated Egypt's efforts in receiving wounded Palestinians and delivering relief aid to Gaza, underlining that Egypt is the cornerstone that allows hope on the other side of the border.

He explained that his visit to North Sinai governorate includes visiting injured Palestinians at Al-Arish General Hospital, reviewing Egyptian efforts in treating them, inspecting aid trucks at the Rafah border crossing, and meeting with humanitarian workers in Gaza on the Egyptian side of the crossing.

On his side, Shousha reviewed Egyptian efforts in receiving humanitarian aid reaching the governorate and delivering it to Gaza, along with the procedures followed in this regard.

Shousha stated Egypt's collaborative efforts with allied nations to halt the Israeli aggression on Gaza, highlighting Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi's directives to support the Palestinians.

He confirmed obstacles to delivering aid trucks to Gaza due to Israel obstructing the entry of it, noting around 7,000 trucks are in North Sinai loaded with hundreds of thousands of tons of relief supplies for Gaza. (end)

