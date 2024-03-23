Bingx Introduces $SLERF $BOME, $CHATAI And $SMOLE Spots Trading As Solana (SOL) Becomes Popular

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) Leading Crypto Exchange BingX is the First Exchange to List SLERF, BOME, CHATAI, and SMOLE VILNIUS, LITHUANIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 March 2024 - With the rapid development of the Solana ecosystem, meme, AI and dePin tokens on Solana have recently become extremely popular. Solana tokens SLERF, BOME, CHATAI, and SMOLE have experienced rapid price surges in the short term, emerging as the hottest projects of late. In response to the growing demand from traders, BingX has swiftly listed these four tokens, becoming one of the first centralized exchanges (CEX) to do so.



Book of Meme $BOME



Book of Meme (BOME) is a cryptocurrency token built on the Solana blockchain, aiming to bridge the gap between meme culture and the world of decentralized finance (DeFi). While the token itself is relatively new, launching in March 2024, it has garnered attention for its connection to the art world through its association with graffiti master Darkfarms.



Beyond its artistic ties, BOME positions itself as a utility token within the Solana ecosystem. This means it can be used for various purposes within applications built on the Solana blockchain.



One of the intriguing aspects of Book of Meme is the focus on memes as a cultural phenomenon. Memes have become a powerful force in online communication and can be used for humor, social commentary, and even artistic expression. By creating a cryptocurrency specifically tied to memes, Book of Meme aims to acknowledge the cultural significance of memes and potentially create new avenues for meme creators and enthusiasts to engage with the digital world.



Trading of BOME has started according to the following schedule:



Spot trading for BOME USDT opens at 12:05:00 (UTC+0) on 2024-03-14



SLERF Coin



SLERF $SLERF is a cryptocurrency launched on the Solana blockchain in March 2024. It gained notoriety for its meme coin status and a highly unusual launch incident.



SLERF positioned itself as a lighthearted meme coin, capitalizing on the popularity of animal-themed tokens within the Solana ecosystem. Beyond the sloth mascot, however, there wasn't a clearly defined purpose or roadmap for the project. This lack of utility is typical of many meme coins, where value is derived primarily from speculation and community enthusiasm.



Trading of SLERF has started according to the following schedule:



Spot trading for SLERF USDT opens at 09:50:00 (UTC+0) on 2024-03-18



Smolecoin $SMOLE



Smolecoin is a meme coin on the Solana blockchain, based on the "smole" character, which is derived from an animal - the mole. In the first series of the project, traders can their your own pixel rare mole collectible cards and mint them with $smole. This meme coin positions itself as the "smollest smolecoin" within the "smolana smolnet," a playful nod to the larger cryptocurrency space and its various networks.



Trading of Smolecoin has started according to the following schedule:



Spot trading for SMOLE USDT opens at 10:00:00 (UTC+0) on 2024-03-21



ChatAi Token $CHATAI



ChatAi emerges as a groundbreaking platform, wielding the power of AI to craft profoundly personal and deeply engaging social interactions. Imagine a world where countless versions of yourself can be forged, each boasting a distinct personality, appearance, and voice. These AI-powered avatars can delve into conversations on any subject, fostering meaningful connections with loved ones, acquaintances, or one's most admired celebrities.



Trading of CHATAI will start according to the following schedule:



Spot trading for CHATAI USDT opens at 10:00:00 (UTC+0) on 2024-03-23



"We are thrilled to offer our users the opportunity to trade these popular tokens," said Jason, Researcher at BingX QA . "As one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges, BingX is dedicated to providing a diverse range of assets and supporting the growth of innovative projects within the Solana ecosystem."



Traders can now access SLERF, BOME, CHATAI, and SMOLE on BingX and take advantage of the platform's advanced trading features and liquidity.



BingX Spot gives users early access to some of the most sought-after tokens in the space, with more that 700+ trading pairs. For more information and to start trading, visit BingX Spot Listing .









