MFA Investigates Presence Of Azerbaijanis Among Those Killed In Crocus City Hall

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The presence of Azerbaijanis among those killed and injured in
the shooting at Crocus City Hall in the Moscow region is being
investigated, Azernews reports, citing the Foreign
Ministry of Azerbaijan.
The Foreign Ministry clarified that there is no exact data
yet.
Earlier, the governor of the Moscow region, Andrei Vorobyov,
noted that the list of those killed in the terrorist attack in
Krasnogorsk, who could be identified, would be published at 10:00
(11:00 Baku time).
The terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall complex in
Krasnogorsk left 70 people dead and over 100 people injured.
