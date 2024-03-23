Russian Kamikaze Drones Attack Kharkiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two explosions rang out in Kharkiv's Osnovianskyi district shortly after midnight on Saturday amid the latest Russian attack involving Shahed drones.

That's according to Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov , Ukrinform reports.

"Kharkiv under attack by Shaheds. Two explosions in the Osnovianskyi district," the official wrote on Telegram

Casualty and destruction reports are being verified, the mayor added.

A few minutes later, Terekhov reported the third blast.

Ukrainian forces down 55 enemy kamikaze drones, 37 missiles overnight

Earlier, the Air Force warned residens of incoming drones that were spotted moving toward Poltava region.

An air raid alert went off in a number of areas, including in Kharkiv region.

In the early hours of Friday, March 22, Kharkiv was subjected to a massive Russian strike, leaving the city in blackout.