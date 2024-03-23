Danilov: Ukraine Not To Ask Anyone Which Targets To Attack In Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine will independently decide on whether to strike legitimate military targets on Russian soil.

That's according to the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Oleksiy Danilov, who made the statement during the Kyiv Security Forum, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Regarding our war (and the key phrase here is "our war"), we are not going to ask anyone what to attack on the territory of Russia," he said, responding to a question of whether the U.S. asked the Ukrainian special agencies to cease strikes on Russian oil refineries that are negatively affecting the global fuel market.

"As far as Russia's military-industrial complex is concerned, we will not be asking anyone for permission," said the NSDC secretary.

As reported, on Friday, the Financial Times, citing three sources, claimed that U.S. officials allegedly called on Ukraine to stop targeting Russian refineries.

According to the publication, Washington allegedly fears that this may provoke retaliation, as well as lead to a global fuel price hikes, including in the United States and, therefore, affect Joe Biden's electoral prospects.