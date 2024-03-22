A Worm Moon Will Illuminate Qatar Skies Next Week

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Marivie Alabanza | The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: As we bid farewell to winter and welcome the arrival of spring , the last full moon of the cold season will be visible in Qatar and around the world from Monday evening, March 25.

Most years, there are 12 full moons - one for each month. In March, the full moon is called Worm Moon.

According to the US Naval Observatory, on March 25, the March moon will achieve its peak illumination at 3 am EDT. On this stellar event, the moon's surface will be fully illuminated which traditionally marks the onset of spring for those in the Northern Hemisphere.

And though the moon reaches a full phase for a brief moment, the bright full moon will continue to illuminate night skies for up to three days, as confirmed by the observatory.

What is a full moon?

A full moon happens once a month when the moon appears to be fully illuminated from Earth's perspective. When sunlight illuminates only the Moon's near side – the side that always faces Earth – we call that a full moon, said NASA Science.

Why Worm Moon?

The March full moon is named as such by Native American tribes in the 18th century in reference to different creatures emerging from their winter hideouts to welcome spring. The 'Worm Moon' got its name because in March the soil begins to warm and the very first signs of life begin to return as earthworms, beetle larvae, and grubs emerge from their winter dormancy, according to Farmers' Almanac.

The worm moon isn't your last chance to catch a special sky event. Here's the list of full moons remaining in 2024, according to NASA:

. March 25 - Worm Moon

. April 2 - Pink Moon

. May 23 - Flower Moon

. June 21 - Strawberry Moon

. July 21 - Buck Moon

. August 19 - Sturgeon Moon

. September 17 - Harvest Moon

. October 17 - Hunter's Moon

. November 15 - Beaver Moon

. December 15 - Cold Moon

March 25 – Penumbral Lunar Eclipse

Interestingly, NASA announced an extra celestial event for North America, Central America, and South America: a penumbral lunar eclipse on March 25. This phenomenon occurs when the moon passes through Earth's partial shadow, known as the penumbra, causing a slight darkening of the moon, though not a complete one.

Additionally, Space notes that this eclipse will also be observable from Antarctica and certain regions of northern Russia.