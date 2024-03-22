War Update: 57 Combat Clashes Along Front Lines In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Friday, Ukraine reported 57 combat engagements with Russia's invasion forces.

That's according to an evening update by the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

"Throughout the day, 57 combat clashes have been recorded. In total, the enemy launched 87 missile strikes and 110 airstrikes, as well as 39 rocket salvos, on the positions of our troops and populated areas. Today, the enemy launched the largest attack over the recent period – during the combined strike, the invaders launched 63 UAVs and 88 missiles of various types. As a result, energy supply issues arose in a number of regions as the enemy targeted the nation's energy infrastructure. Unfortunately, there are many wounded and dead among the civilian population," the report reads.

A number of private households and apartment blocks were destroyed and damaged, civil infrastructure facilities were hit as well. Work to eliminate the consequences of the terrorist attack is underway.

It is noted that since day-start, Ukraine's Air Force has hit 13 Russian manpower and weapons clusters, while missile units hit two clusters, an anti-aircraft missile system, and four other important targets.

Kupiansk direction: the enemy, with the support of aviation, ran three unsuccessful assault attempts on the positions of Ukraine's Defense Forces in the areas of Synkivka, Tabaivka, and Berestove of Kharkiv region. Russian airstrikes hit the areas near Petropavlivka and Kotliarivka of Kharkiv region. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Holubivka, Synkivka, and Stepova Novoselivka of Kharkiv region.

Lyman direction: Ukrainian defenders repelled five attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka in Luhansk region and Spirne in Donetsk region, where the enemy, with air support, attempted to penetrate Ukraine's defenses. Over 10 settlements were affected by artillery and mortar shelling, including Makiivka, Nevske, Bilohorivka of Luhansk region and Terny, Yampolivka, Torske, and Serebrianka of Donetsk region.

Bakhmut direction: Ukrainian soldiers repelled two attacks near Klishchiivka, Donetsk region. Russian airstrikes hit the areas of Chasiv Yar and Oleksandro-Shultyne in Donetsk region. About 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Bohdanivka, Chasiv Yar, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka of Donetsk region.

Avdiivka direction, Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled almost 10 enemy attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske of Donetsk region. Russian airstrikes targeted the areas of Ocheretyne, Novobakhmutivka, Semenivka, and Karlivka of Donetsk region. About 20 settlements, including Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, Semenivka, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske of Donetsk region, were hit by artillery and mortars.

Novopavlivka direction: Ukraine's Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane, and Urozhaine, where the Russians, enjoying air support, tried more than 20 times to break through Ukrainian defenses. Russian airstrikes hit the areas of Kostiantynivka and Vuhledar of Donetsk region. Nearly 15 settlements, including Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka, and Vuhledar of Donetsk region, came under Russian artillery and mortar fire.

Orikhiv direction: with air support, the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions seven times in the areas of Staromaiorske of Donetsk region and Robotyne of Zaporizhzhia region. About 15 settlements, including Poltavka, Malynivka, Charivne, Bilohiria, Novodanylivka, and Pyatykhatky of Zaporizhzhia region, were hit by artillery and mortars.

Kherson direction: during the day, the enemy conducted no offensive (assault) operations. The city of Kherson and Burhunka, Tyahinka, Tokarivka, Dniprovske, Kizomys, and Stanislav of Kherson region were subjected to artillery and mortar strikes.

Volyn and Polissia directions: the operational situation has not changed significantly.

Sivershchyna and Slobozhanhchyna directions: the enemy maintains its military presence near the border, running sabotage and reconnaissance missions and attacking populated areas from across the border. Russian airstrikes hit the areas of Semenivka, Chernihiv region; Neskuchne, Oleksandrivka, and Druzhba, Sumy region; Odradne and Kolodiazne, Kharkiv region. More than 20 settlements, including Huta-Studenetska, Bleshnia, Liskivshchyna, and Karpovychi of Chernihiv region, were subjected to Russian artillery and mortar attacks, as were Boiaro-Lezhachi, Bilopillia, Kindrativka, Zapsillia, Myropillia, Popivka, and Dmytrivka of Sumy region; Kozacha Lopan, Vovchansk, Krasne, and Neskuchne in Kharkiv region.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia's total combat losses in Ukraine since the invasion have amounted to 434,710, including 870 in the past 24 hours.