Development Of Cooperation Between Azerbaijan And UNESCO Discussed In Paris

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin Read more

The delegation headed by the Deputy Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan, Farid Jafarov, held meetings with the leading officials of the organization in Paris - at the headquarters of UNESCO, Azernews reports, citing the Culture Ministry.

On March 21, in the meetings held with the President of the UNESCO General Conference, Mrs. Simona Mikulesku, and the Chairman of the Executive Council, Mrs. Vera Laculye, discussions were held on the activities of Azerbaijan on the protection of the universal cultural heritage at the national, regional and international levels. In this regard, the achievements in the field of protection and promotion of the rich material and non-material cultural heritage of the Azerbaijani nation with the initiative and leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva were discussed. Also, the special contribution of the Baku Process global platform, launched since 2008 on the initiative of the head of state, to peace and security at the international level through the promotion of intercultural dialogue was noted. In this context, the other party highly appreciated that our country hosted the World Intercultural Dialogue Forum (WIFD) five times, and expressed support for the VI Forum scheduled to be held on May 1-3 this year.

On March 22, issues of UNESCO Azerbaijan cooperation were discussed in meetings with Mrs. Gabriela Ramos, Deputy Director General of UNESCO for social and humanitarian sciences, and Anthony Ohemeng-Boama, Deputy Director General for Priority Africa and foreign relations. In this context, the large-scale events and projects of UNESCO of our country, including the 8th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Protection of Intangible Cultural Heritage (2013), the 43rd session of the World Heritage Committee (2019), the VII Meeting of MINEPS - Ministers of Sports ( 2023) and his activities as an organizer and initiator of Intercultural Dialogue Forums (2011-2019) were specially appreciated. It was emphasized that Azerbaijan's support to African countries and developing small island states is of great importance. The meetings also discussed the Silk Roads Program, cooperation on scientific research and publications, etc. discussions were held in these directions.

Actions for the restoration of historical and cultural monuments in the territories freed from occupation of Azerbaijan, as well as activities within the framework of UNESCO mechanisms related to our cultural heritage destroyed and looted during the occupation, were noted.

During the meetings held in Baku, discussions were held about the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).