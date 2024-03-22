Development Of Cooperation Between Azerbaijan And UNESCO Discussed In Paris

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The delegation headed by the Deputy Minister of Culture of
Azerbaijan, Farid Jafarov, held meetings with the leading officials
of the organization in Paris - at the headquarters of UNESCO,
Azernews reports, citing the Culture Ministry.
On March 21, in the meetings held with the President of the
UNESCO General Conference, Mrs. Simona Mikulesku, and the Chairman
of the Executive Council, Mrs. Vera Laculye, discussions were held
on the activities of Azerbaijan on the protection of the universal
cultural heritage at the national, regional and international
levels. In this regard, the achievements in the field of protection
and promotion of the rich material and non-material cultural
heritage of the Azerbaijani nation with the initiative and
leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev and First Vice-President, President of the Heydar Aliyev
Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva were discussed. Also, the special
contribution of the Baku Process global platform, launched since
2008 on the initiative of the head of state, to peace and security
at the international level through the promotion of intercultural
dialogue was noted. In this context, the other party highly
appreciated that our country hosted the World Intercultural
Dialogue Forum (WIFD) five times, and expressed support for the VI
Forum scheduled to be held on May 1-3 this year.
On March 22, issues of UNESCO Azerbaijan cooperation were
discussed in meetings with Mrs. Gabriela Ramos, Deputy Director
General of UNESCO for social and humanitarian sciences, and Anthony
Ohemeng-Boama, Deputy Director General for Priority Africa and
foreign relations. In this context, the large-scale events and
projects of UNESCO of our country, including the 8th session of the
Intergovernmental Committee for the Protection of Intangible
Cultural Heritage (2013), the 43rd session of the World Heritage
Committee (2019), the VII Meeting of MINEPS - Ministers of Sports (
2023) and his activities as an organizer and initiator of
Intercultural Dialogue Forums (2011-2019) were specially
appreciated. It was emphasized that Azerbaijan's support to African
countries and developing small island states is of great
importance. The meetings also discussed the Silk Roads Program,
cooperation on scientific research and publications, etc.
discussions were held in these directions.
Actions for the restoration of historical and cultural monuments
in the territories freed from occupation of Azerbaijan, as well as
activities within the framework of UNESCO mechanisms related to our
cultural heritage destroyed and looted during the occupation, were
noted.
During the meetings held in Baku, discussions were held about
the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN
Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).
