AEG's Michele Kajiwara Awarded WISE Women Of The Year Award At 28Th WISE Women Of The Year Awards

(MENAFN- 3BL) AEG's Michele Kajiwara, Senior Vice President, Premium and Events Business, Crypto Arena & Peacock Theater, was presented with the Women In Sports and Events' (WISE) Women of the Year Award at the 28thWISE Women of the Year Awards Luncheon in New York City on March 19, 2024.

Kajiwara was recognized by WISE along with three other honorees -- Ayala Deutsch, Executive Vice President and Deputy General Counsel, National Basketball Association; Kate Johnson, Director and Head of Global Sports & Entertainment Marketing, Google and Renee Chube Washington, Chief Operating Officer, USA Track & Field. The women were recognized for their significant contributions to the business of sports, and the honorees were selected by the organization's National Board.

“I am honored to be recognized as a recipient of the WISE Women of the Year award alongside such inspiring and powerful women in the sports and entertainment industries,” said Kajiwara.“Each day I strive to be a positive impact for those around me and to pave a way for other women to follow and succeed in their careers.”

The 28th Annual WISE Awards took place as part of the WISE/R Symposium in New York City. The Symposium is the sports industry's leading personal and professional development event for women. Built by women, for women, it is the first event of its kind to focus exclusively on the unique hurdles that women encounter in the business of sports. Additional information about the 28, 2024 Annual WISE Awards Luncheon and the WISE/R Symposium can be found at .

WISE is the foremost career and leadership development organization for women in the business of sports. Over the past 30 years, WISE has built a first-of-its-kind collection of resources for women to help them succeed as they navigate the unique personal and professional challenges in the sports industry. With more than 5,000 members in 25 Chapters in the US and Canada, WISE is a community of women who are driven to lead. Learn more at .